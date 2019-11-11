Giuliani was overheard discussing the plans with an unidentified woman while at a crowded New York City restaurant, Sant Ambroeus, over lunch on Saturday. The conversation, which lasted more than an hour, touched on details including dates for recording and releasing the podcast, settling on a logo, and the process of uploading the podcast to iTunes and other podcast distributors.

Two people who overheard Giuliani’s discussion reached out to CNN and provided a recording they decided to make of the conversation. They contacted CNN unprompted after reading a recent story about Giuliani and the President’s ongoing relationship. The people asked not to be identified and provided the audio recording on the condition that it not be published.

“Many Americans want to hear directly from Rudy Giuliani,” said Christianné Allen, a spokeswoman for Giuliani, who confirmed to CNN that he discussed the podcast idea at lunch on Saturday. “He is considering several options, in consultation with Jay Sekulow and the legal team, regarding the best way to move forward. As of now, they have not decided on the strategy but are getting very close.”

In the conversation, Giuliani said he hoped to have four or five episodes “to analyze the impeachment in every aspect.” Giuliani’s intention seems to be to have four episodes finished before the start of the Senate trial.