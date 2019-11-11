Russian state propaganda network Russia Today offered former Bolivian President Evo Morales a job as a presenter just hours after his resignation on Sunday evening.

Morales announced his resignation on Sunday evening after nearly 14 years in power, sparking celebrations from the country’s opposition and dismay from leftists around the world.

The director of the Kremlin-backed propaganda network Russia Today (RT) quickly offered him a new job.

“I am offering Morales an exciting job as a presenter on Spanish-language RT,” the network’s director Margarita Simonyan wrote in a post on Telegram. “And you never know what fate will throw at you later.”

Russian state broadcaster RT has offered Bolivia’s Evo Morales a job as TV host on its Spanish-language channel. Editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said Ecuador’s ex-President Rafael Correa has been doing it for a year “and is free from worry” pic.twitter.com/iwiabGLkH4 — BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) November 11, 2019

Simonyan pointed to the fact that Ecuador’s former leftist president, Rafael Correa, currently hosts a political talk show on the network called A Conversation with Correa. The show features Correa interviewing a range of his ideological allies, including Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro a Correa: “Yo lo comparo a Trump con la era de Hitler” Venezuela: realidades y mitos, persecución financiera mundial, manipulación mediática, modelo rentista… son algunos de los temas que abordarán @MashiRafael y @NicolasMaduro en el programa #ConversandoConCorrea. pic.twitter.com/YtAfaibZIO — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) September 18, 2019

It is unclear as to whether Morales could ever take up such a role, amid reports that he is attempting to avoid a warrant for his arrest. Should he manage to flee the country, he is likely to be granted asylum by left-wing governments in Mexico, Venezuela, and Cuba.

In a statement Monday, the Russian foreign ministry denounced how “the wave of violence unleashed by the opposition didn’t allow the presidential mandate of Evo Morales to be completed.”

President Donald Trump described it as “a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere” while applauding the “Bolivian people for demanding freedom and the Bolivian military for abiding by its oath to protect not just a single person, but Bolivia’s constitution.”

RT, originally known as Russia Today, was set up by the Kremlin in 2005 in an attempt to promote Moscow’s interests. The outlet’s slogan is “Question More,” although most analysts describe it as a propaganda network that regularly spreads disinformation.

The network currently hosts programs from a range of political figures, including former Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond and socialist politician George Galloway. It also employs hosts who explore themes beyond politics, including the radio host Larry King and famed soccer manager José Mourinho.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.