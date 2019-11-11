New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is an incredibly optimistic man.

Following the Jets getting their second win of the season on Sunday, the young franchise quarterback told the media the 2-7 squad is still in the playoff hunt if they "get on a roll."

You can watch his full comments below after the big win over the Giants.

“We still have a chance at the playoffs” – Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/IGrfLVvILt — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 10, 2019

When I first saw his comments circulating the internet, I thought it had to be fake. Nope. It’s 100% very much a real take from Darnold.

I hate to be the man to break this to Darnold, but the Jets aren’t making the playoffs. Even if they ran the table from here going forward, they’d be 9-7 at the end of the season.

There’s absolutely no guarantee at all that a nine win team gets into the postseason, but don’t let Darnold know that!

I guess he’s kind of in a no-win situation with a comment like this one. He’s the leader of the team and the face of the franchise.

He has to project optimism and carry a message about winning. However, he’s just delusional if he thinks the Jets can actually get in the playoff hunt.

If he came out and said that it was hopeless, he’d be mocked. Instead, he tried to convince us the Jets have postseason aspirations and is getting mocked.

No matter what, Darnold wasn’t going to look good after discussing the playoffs.

This year has been nothing short of a disaster for Darnold and company. It’s been terrible. He got mono, missed several games, the team just can’t win and I can’t imagine how it could get worse.

I guess there’s always next year!