Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersTech firms face skepticism over California housing response Press: Another billionaire need not apply Ex-Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick mulling 2020 run: report MORE (I-Vt.) on Monday joined those expressing concern about the ouster of Bolivian President Evo Morales, saying the nation had suffered a military coup.

“The U.S. must call for an end to violence and support Bolivia’s democratic institutions,” Sanders, a leading 2020 presidential candidate, said in a tweet.

The Organization of American States, which reported the election irregularities for which Bolivia’s military demanded Morales’s resignation, has declined to label the president’s resignation on Sunday as a coup. 

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Lindsey Graham basks in the impeachment spotlight Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment MORE voiced support for Morales’s ouster in a statement earlier Monday.

“The United States applauds the Bolivian people for demanding freedom and the Bolivian military for abiding by its oath to protect not just a single person, but Bolivia’s constitution,” Trump said.

Sanders was joined in his condemnation of Morales’s resignation by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezSanders ‘very concerned about what appears to be a coup’ in Bolivia Trump celebrates resignation of Bolivia’s president Sanders touts big crowds in Iowa rallies with Ocasio-Cortez MORE (N.Y.) and Ilhan OmarIlhan OmarSanders ‘very concerned about what appears to be a coup’ in Bolivia Overnight Defense: Protests at Trump’s NYC Veterans Day speech | House Dems release Pentagon official’s deposition transcript | Lawmakers ask Trump to rescind Erdogan invite Ilhan Omar blasts Pete King as an ‘Islamophobe’ after he announces retirement: ‘Good riddance’ MORE (Minn.), two progressive freshman Democrats who have also endorsed the Vermont senator in his 2020 bid for the White House.

“There’s a word for the President of a country being pushed out by the military. It’s called a coup,” Omar tweeted on Sunday.

