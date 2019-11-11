Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersTech firms face skepticism over California housing response Press: Another billionaire need not apply Ex-Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick mulling 2020 run: report MORE (I-Vt.) on Monday joined those expressing concern about the ouster of Bolivian President Evo Morales, saying the nation had suffered a military coup.

“The U.S. must call for an end to violence and support Bolivia’s democratic institutions,” Sanders, a leading 2020 presidential candidate, said in a tweet.

I am very concerned about what appears to be a coup in Bolivia, where the military, after weeks of political unrest, intervened to remove President Evo Morales. The U.S. must call for an end to violence and support Bolivia’s democratic institutions. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 11, 2019

The Organization of American States, which reported the election irregularities for which Bolivia’s military demanded Morales’s resignation, has declined to label the president’s resignation on Sunday as a coup.

President Trump Donald John TrumpFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Lindsey Graham basks in the impeachment spotlight Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment MORE voiced support for Morales’s ouster in a statement earlier Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The United States applauds the Bolivian people for demanding freedom and the Bolivian military for abiding by its oath to protect not just a single person, but Bolivia’s constitution,” Trump said.

Sanders was joined in his condemnation of Morales’s resignation by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSanders ‘very concerned about what appears to be a coup’ in Bolivia Trump celebrates resignation of Bolivia’s president Sanders touts big crowds in Iowa rallies with Ocasio-Cortez MORE (N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarSanders ‘very concerned about what appears to be a coup’ in Bolivia Overnight Defense: Protests at Trump’s NYC Veterans Day speech | House Dems release Pentagon official’s deposition transcript | Lawmakers ask Trump to rescind Erdogan invite Ilhan Omar blasts Pete King as an ‘Islamophobe’ after he announces retirement: ‘Good riddance’ MORE (Minn.), two progressive freshman Democrats who have also endorsed the Vermont senator in his 2020 bid for the White House.

“There’s a word for the President of a country being pushed out by the military. It’s called a coup,” Omar tweeted on Sunday.

There’s a word for the President of a country being pushed out by the military. It’s called a coup. We must unequivocally oppose political violence in Bolivia. Bolivians deserve free and fair elections. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 10, 2019

What’s happening right now in Bolivia isn’t democracy, it’s a coup. The people of Bolivia deserve free, fair, and peaceful elections – not violent seizures of power. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2019