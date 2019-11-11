Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has come under fire for offering praise to Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., who announced his retirement Monday morning.

“Peter King stood head [and] shoulders above everyone else … I will miss him in Congress [and] value his friendship,” Schumer wrote on Twitter Monday, after the announcement.

However, some of Schumer’s colleagues expressed their displeasure seeing the high-ranking Democrat praise “one of Congress’ most outspoken anti-Muslim bigots,” as the foreign policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., described King.

“Peter King is an Islamophobe who held McCarthyite hearings targeting American Muslims, said ‘there are too many mosques in this country’ and blamed Eric Garner for his own death at the hands of police,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., wrote on Twitter. “Good riddance.”

As chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, King held hearings on the radicalization of Muslims living in the U.S., which he called “absolutely essential” following September 11, but his critics accused him of echoing late Sen. Joseph McCarthy and his hearings on communism.

“The most Schumer thing possible is heaping praise on a Republican who wanted to bring American Muslims before Congress for loyalty trials,” GQ contributor Luke Darby wrote in a tweet.

Longtime political adviser Peter Daou wrote: “SERIOUSLY SCHUMER?? If you EVER wonder why I criticize Democratic ‘leaders’ for enabling Republicans, look no further than this tweet. [Pete King] has praised Trump’s immigration policy, and here is [Schumer] fawning over his ‘principles.’ We need a new Democratic Party.”