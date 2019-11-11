Former White House press secretary Sean SpicerSean Michael Spicer‘Queer Eye’ star Karamo Brown says his family has gotten death threats over his Sean Spicer support ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judges to Spicer: ‘We keep throwing you out the boat’ but viewers throw ‘you a life preserver’ Dog who chased ISIS leader gets press conference on ‘SNL’ MORE was eliminated from “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night.

A combination of judges’ scores and low fan votes got him booted, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The former press secretary garnered support from President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE throughout the season, including earlier Monday when he tweeted asking for votes for Spicer.

After his elimination, the president tweeted, “A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you!”

A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

Spicer landed in the bottom two after his foxtrot performance of Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” with his dancing partner Jenna Johnson, receiving a score of 26 out of 40, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last week, Judge Len Goodman told Spicer that he and the other judges, who consistently gave Spicer low scores, “keep throwing you out of the boat, and the viewers keep throwing a lifeline.”

The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpKhizr Khan: Trump family ‘has no idea what service and sacrifice is’ Hillicon Valley: Facebook to remove mentions of potential whistleblower’s name | House Dems demand FCC action over leak of location data | Dem presses regulators to secure health care data Facebook, YouTube to remove ‘any and all’ mention of potential whistleblower’s name MORE had poked fun at Spicer’s inability to get eliminated, saying “if the Democrats can’t get Sean Spicer off ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ how are they going to win 2020?” in an interview with “Extra.”