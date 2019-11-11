Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren responded dismissively to an interviewer who asked her if the order of the primary states unfairly disenfranchises minority voters.

Amy Goodman challenged Warren on the issue of “racial injustice” during an Environmental Justice Forum in South Carolina.

Goodman, a left-wing journalist, pointed out that the first two states in the Democratic primary — Iowa and New Hampshire — are overwhelmingly white, which may incentivize presidential candidates to focus their messaging solely on white voters. Goodman asked Warren if the order of the primary states should be changed, a question that seemed to rankle the Democratic contender.

WATCH:

Elizabeth Warren berates Amy Goodman for asking her a reasonable question she refuses to answer, then ends the interview by replying to Goodman’s “thank you” with a scoffed “yeah.” Her disdain for the left couldn’t be more blatant.pic.twitter.com/CeALdRy4e3 — DSA Otherkin Caucus (@QueenInYeIIow) November 9, 2019

“Speaking of racial injustice, do you think the order of the primary states should change. You have Iowa and New Hampshire — ” Goodman started before Warren cut her off.

“Wait, let me just — before you finish, are you actually going to ask me to sit here and criticize Iowa and New Hampshire?” Warren said with a chuckle.

“No, I’m asking about the order,” Goodman countered. “They’re two of the whitest states in the country and then we move to South Carolina, a very significant population of people of color, and it means the candidates spend so much of their time catering to those first two states. Overall, do you think that should change?”

Warren dismissed the question, replying, “I’m just a player in the game on this one and I am delighted to be in South Carolina, thank you.”

Warren appeared to treat Goodman with contempt when she shook her hand after the questioning. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren’s ‘Medicare For All’ Plan Overlooks Cost Of Illegal Alien Coverage)

Goodman thanked Warren for being at the event, to which Warren only replied, “Yeah.”

Warren is currently polling in second place in South Carolina, trailing nearly 20 percentage points behind former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the Real Clear Politics average.