Lobbyists for Silicon Valley’s largest technology companies are to blame for Congress’ inaction on Internet privacy protections, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News.

“There is no doubt that Big Tech has bought themselves an enormous amount of support in this town, and on the hill,” he said in an interview released on Monday. “They have an unparalleled fleet of lobbyists and lawyers and think tanks and economists – and they deploy those in force. And they are very influential with a lot of members.”

Hawley added that tech companies and legislators both have a right to free speech, but suggested that members of Congress ask their constituents if they want Big Tech to raise their children.

“These are very commonsense things. They matter to real peoples’ lives and they have broad bipartisan support and we should vote on them,” he said. “We should vote on them now.”

“Big Tech, especially Google and Facebook, have created various groups that they’ve provided funding to. And anytime you take a stand against them… then the Big Tech echo chamber just drops the hammer.”

“The editorials, the tweets, the statements, and most of that is driven by these companies themselves because they’re funding all these people and I think that’s an important piece of this,” Hawley continued.

“I also want to applaud the attorney general for not just sitting around and waiting for the bureaucracy. There needs to be investigations of these companies. I hope they will be thorough and serious and I hope Congress will do its part.”