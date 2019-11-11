.@TomFitton: “I would suggest you call your senators at 202-224-3121 to shut down [the impeachment]. They can dismiss it out of hand. They should be telling the House right now that they’re not going to buy into an abusive coup attack on @realDonaldTrump.” pic.twitter.com/OI3rhVCJWg — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) November 11, 2019

As Republican leaders target the legitimacy of the Democrats’ impeachment drive, Washington watchdog Judicial Watch is calling on citizens to urge their senators to reject any articles of impeachment against President Trump sent by House Democrats and not conduct a trial.

“I would suggest you call your senators at 202-224-3121 to shut down [the impeachment]. They can dismiss it out of hand. They should be telling the House right now that they’re not going to buy into an abusive coup attack on @realDonaldTrump,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton wrote Monday in a Twitter post accompanied by a video.

Author and talk-radio host Hugh Hewitt agreed in an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Senate can dismiss articles of impeachment and not hold a trial.

“There will be an impeachment. They’re going to send an article over, purely partisan vote,” he said. “I don’t think the Senate should take it up. I think they should reject the motion to proceed and never touch it.

“Otherwise, we will have this done again and again, secret tryings, secret hearings, ex parte contact, just a bad precedent,” he said.

Hewitt said that by refusing to approve a “Motion to Proceed,” the Senate can “flush articles of impeachment from the record as it stands today.”

“Invite the House to begin again if it wants to, but using due process if it does, and backed by a bipartisan majority,” he said.

Hewitt expanded on his case in a Washington Post column Sunday that cited research by former secretary of the Senate Kelly D. Johnston.

“Under the standing rules of the Senate, the Senate must approve a ‘Motion to Proceed’ to consider the articles. And it is at that moment that senators — even and especially those critical of Trump for other reasons — should think of a future littered with partisan impeachments born of secret proceedings and abuse of the House minority’s rights, as well as the rights of future presidents,” Hewitt wrote.

He noted that because only 51 votes are required to block a filibuster, under the “Reid rule,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could move to dismiss any article of impeachment, with Republicans holding 53 Senate seats.

Sen. Graham: ‘Dead on arrival’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Sunday that if the whistleblower does not testify before the House, articles of impeachment would be “invalid” and “dead on arrival” in the Senate.

“I consider any impeachment in the House that doesn’t allow us to know who the whistleblower is to be invalid because without the whistleblower complaint we wouldn’t be talking about any of this,” Graham told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo.

Over the weekend, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., charged the Democrats are engaged in a “calculated coup, that is being orchestrated by Rep. Adam Schiff.”

“We are here watching him orchestrate a taking down of a president, after we just celebrated the 30 years of taking down of Berlin wall,” McCarthy said in a Fox News interview.

The Republican leader noted Schiff is opposing the GOP’s request that the anonymous whistleblower who triggered the impeachment investigation testify.

“Why is Schiff doing that? Is it because we found out that [Schiff] met with, and his staff met with him?” McCarthy asked, referring to the whistleblower’s contact with Schiff’s staff prior to the filing of the complaint.

See McCarthy’s Fox News interview:

[embedded content]

‘I don’t even see an offense’

Hewitt said in the “Meet the Press” interview Sunday he doesn’t “see any impeachable offense in the record, thus far.”

“I don’t even see an offense. I see a backchannel that the State Department has hated since Harry Hopkins went to England for FDR in ’34 and ’40, since Scali was involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis, since Kissinger went to China,” he said.

“The State Department hates backchannels. And when they blow up, like Iran-Contra, they blow up badly. But there is nothing illegal,” he said. “It’s a policy dispute. And so we’re on the verge of the first partisan impeachment since 1868. And I don’t think the American people like this at all, purely partisan vote in the House. That’s what we’re going to have.”

In the cases of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, he said, there were “concrete acts” at issue that “the American people understood.”

“Not only is that not here, there is a compelling argument that what the president did is just what other presidents do. And I am persuaded by this,” he said.