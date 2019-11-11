`On Friday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” the Daily Wire editor-in-chief talks about Elizabeth Warren’s new endorsement, which comes from an intersectional group with an unpronounceable name. Video and partial transcript below:

[Elizabeth Warren] was endorsed yesterday by “Black Womxn For.” Black womex? Wimix? I don’t even know how — wimixin, which is a group that — it’s “womxn” because they don’t want to say “men,” because “men” is a very bad word. Really, they spelled women “w-o-m-x-n,” which makes it utterly unpronounceable.

It’s like [inaudible] right there, the crazed monster, the science-fiction monster from from fiction literature. Wimixin. Thank you, black wimixin — that’s how you pronounce it. Elizabeth Warren got their endorsement [and tweeted]:

“Black, trans and cis women, gender nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy and I don’t take this endorsement lightly. I’m committed to fighting alongside you for the big structural change our country needs.”

Black, trans and cis women, gender nonconforming and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy? If by that, she just means like all Americans are the backbone of our democracy — sure, why not? Like you’re an American, welcome, you’re the backbone of our democracy. If she specifically means that the key to our democracy are gender nonconforming, nonbinary people, and black trans and cis women, I’m going to need her to show her work on that one.

Like really, if they’re more significant than — if she wants to say they’re just as significant as everybody else, yes, agree. If you’re saying that they are more— like they’re the backbone of our democracy? I’m going to need her to show me some math because I’m not not seeing how that works. But this is Elizabeth Warren’s shtick.

Now, the problem for Elizabeth Warren, again, is that she is completely out of touch with reality. She happens to be completely inauthentic, so again, [former New York City Mayor Michael] Bloomberg jumping into the race … helps her against [former Vice President Joe] Biden, but Elizabeth Warren is not doing herself any favors.

Demonstrating once again her inauthenticity, she said yesterday at an event that if she had to choose between going out on the town and “Netflix and Chill,” she favors “Netflix and Chill.” I don’t think she knows what that means. Here’s Elizabeth Warren saying the thing:

MODERATOR: Okay, Netflix and Chill, or Broadway and dinner? WARREN: Oh, Netflix and Chill!

Pretty sure she doesn’t know what that means. It doesn’t mean you only watch Netflix. Over the last several years, that term has morphed fairly significantly. But she’s with the people! Okay, Boomer.

