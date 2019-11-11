Faye Lewis is an amazing 27-year-old who has experienced great success and overwhelming loss. Raised in a church-going family, she knew she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Early on, things went well. She had nearly a dozen academic scholarships and was doing pretty well in her courses. At the end of her first year, though, she’d gotten two Bs that got her denied from nursing school, and she found herself pregnant.

She had a major decision to make: Retake her classes, or try a less conventional route so she could have more time with her son?

“I probably wouldn’t have chosen this journey. But, it’s my journey, I own it. I embrace it,” she told Nurse.org.

“My family really supported me and helped me make it possible. When I had him, it gave me even more strength to pursue my dreams so he can do the same.”

Meanwhile, she was working at KFC, making her way up through the ranks during her time as an employee. By 2010, she’d completed her CNA training. She got her LPN in 9 months.

Working as both an LPN and a KFC employee, she decided to continue her education and go after an Associate’s in Nursing — but just a week into it, a tragedy struck.

“One of my best friends called me hysterically crying,” Lewis said. “When I heard the news, I dropped to my knees. My mom made it out alive just by a miracle of God.”

Lewis’ father, three cousins, and dog had died in a house fire. Her mother lived, but in an instant much of her family was taken from her.

“My faith and relationship with God helped me get through that dark time,” she admitted. “I prayed a lot and asked God to guide me. I had a supportive family and I knew my Dad wouldn’t want me to quit.”

So she pressed on. She earned her Associate’s in Nursing in 2014, and then her BA in 2016. What was left, then, but to pursue a Doctorate Program?

Still, she had some nagging doubts about her plans. And, as many do, she thought of her mother’s advice.

“Over the years I’ve often called my mom, upset, saying things like I can’t do this or, I’m just done,” she said. “But, my Mom always encourages me and says, keep going, you’ve always made it work.”

Then, she took the photo that’s gone viral.

“I found a plastic baggie full of my old badges and noticed that my new badge now listed my BSN so, I snapped the photo – to encourage myself,” she said. “I had been through a lot, and I knew I could do this too. I didn’t post it for attention. I just wanted to have this photo to motivate me through my Doctorate program.”

She’s thankful for the opportunities she’s been given and how she’s been able to provide for her son — and now, she’s become an inspiration for many.

“I didn’t know such a simple post would inspire so many,” Lewis said. “People are telling me that the post gives them hope. I owe that to God.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.