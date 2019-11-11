No, one cannot stem the tide of book titles coming out that look less-than-favorably upon President Donald Trump.

But an enterprising individual in Idaho figured out you can hide them so that no one can read them.

Say what?

That’s what’s been happening at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library since last August, KXLY-TV reported.

Left-leaning and anti-Trump titles had been disappearing, and then Library Director Bette Ammon got the following anonymous comment: “I noticed a large number of books attacking our president. I am going to continue hiding these books in the most obscure places I can find to keep this propaganda out of the hands of young minds. Your liberal angst gives me great pleasure.”

Those “obscure places,” the New York Times said, included misplaced in out-of-the-way sections, as well as behind rows of books and with spines facing inward so the missing books couldn’t be found.

The paper said about half the missing books deal with Trump, including “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff and “Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House” by April Ryan.

And when books are hidden and unable to be found, staffers order replacements — which is costly, KXLY said.

“If we’re replacing a $20 book, it may take time for three different staff people to order it, receive it, catalog it, [and] cover it,” Ammon added to the station, “and not to mention the time spent actually searching when the book went missing in the first place.”

To combat the problem, one staffer set up a webcam, but the enormous amount of footage took too long to go through, the Times said, adding a flying a drone over the top of the stacks showed no missing titles.

Although one unexpected outcome of caper is that sportswriter Rick Reilly heard that his book “Commander in Cheat” — which deals with Trump’s allegedly less-than-honest golf game — was among the missing titles, the paper said.

With that, Reilly said he’s planning a trip to Coeur D’Alene to do an event — and would bring 10 copies of his book to hide in the library’s shelves so folks can find them, the Times added.

Left-leaning books hidden at CDA library



