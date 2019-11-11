When it comes to what our country recognizes as a national holiday, today is Veterans Day — a day when we remember the sacrifices our men and women in uniform have made around the globe in the service of freedom and the defense of this country.

Here at TheBlaze, we are acutely aware of the sacrifices these brave men and women make every day. Both in terms of actually putting themselves in harm’s way, but also in terms of just being gone and separated from their families for months or years at a time.

It is due to these sacrifices that we all are allowed to feel safe and secure here in our home country, and to enjoy the blessings that come from being a free American citizen.

As often as possible, we try to highlight their stories — from their acts of heroism in battle to the every day acts of heroism they perform when they return back home and re-enter the private sector. We know that nothing we have would be possible without them, and we know that the overwhelming majority of them are good, selfless people whom we should all strive to emulate.

And so, we thank you, Veterans. Both this and every day, our hearts go out to you and wish you well. May your names live on in history as the heroes you are.