Independent journalist and political YouTuber Tim Pool slammed big tech companies in a recent interview with the Daily Caller, asserting that they are too beholden to foreign interests to be trusted with upholding principles of free speech.

Pool has been outspoken against the censorship of conservatives on major tech platforms, such as Twitter, and pointed out that left-wing websites reported on big tech bias before dismissing the idea as a conspiracy theory. (RELATED: Two Conservatives Suspended From Twitter — One For Tweeting About Brussels Sprouts)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

