Voters have been manipulated through the clever use of Pavlovian conditioning to believe one political party is good while the other is evil. While in no way seeking to diminish the anthropomorphic evil that is the Democratic Party, Democrats and Republicans are two sides of the same coin. And it’s time those who value conservative constitutionalism come to grips with that.

Marketers of political dreamscapes have hooked voters on hallucinogenic elixirs convincing them that anyone having a pachyderm for their party logo is good.

Behind both parties are puppet masters only marginally distinguishable from those in the 1951 science fiction novel by the same name.

Many Republican and Democratic politicians are motivated by raw political ambition and the pursuit of power for its own sake. Thus, the reason President Donald J. Trump is the quintessential threat to the Republican country club genteelly and control of the Republican hierarchy.

The absolute last thing shadowy, wraith-like figures who control the Republican Party wanted was: 1) A true outsider they cannot control; and 2) someone who’s uncompromisingly driven to put America and the American people first.

Now, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has revealed what I and others had cautioned even before President Trump was elected. Mine were loud warnings that the Trotskyites in the Republican “Deep State” Politburo would infiltrate his administration with operatives.

Haley has revealed that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former Chief of Staff John Kelly undermined Trump in what they claimed was an effort to “save the country.” They tried to recruit her to “work around and subvert [President] Trump, but she refused.”

I repeated my concerns in April 2018, writing: “Republican elitists were willing to see Clinton win in order to prevent Donald Trump from winning. … Remember it was Ben Ginsberg, one of the [ghostliest] servants of the Republican overlords, who told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Brian Williams, that there were two machinations Republican elites could deploy to deny Candidate Trump the nomination.” This was immediately following the June 7, 2016, primaries.

I also said: “That there is a mélange of Erebusic marplots committed to preventing President Trump from accomplishing his agenda and too preventing him from keeping his promises to We the People cannot be denied. … There was a time it was inconceivable that politicians from a President’s own Party would work so aggressively to undermine his agenda and sabotage his presidency – but that is exactly what Republicans are doing to President Trump.”

Sharon Attkisson wrote: “Among those who predicted he could never win the election or that he might have been conspiring with Hillary Clinton all along … there have been real concerns. … But to others, there are different concerns that have been borne out. We continue to get evidence of an orchestrated effort among government insiders and the well-connected to take down President Trump at all costs. The public evidence indicates that the effort was hatched even before he took office.”

Even more insulting is those “Deep State” operatives who sit in front of television cameras pretending to be “fair and balanced.” Those like Chris Wallace and others. There’s also the unfair and unbalanced – Juan Williams comes to mind. Then you have the unhinged, e.g., Shepard Smith, Don “bitter” Lemon, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Rachel Maddow and others found on fake news programming complicit in the dispensing of agitprop.

It’s time We the People fully awaken and realize that any politician who opposes President Trump opposes us. We must stand united in support and defense of President Trump. If we wanted more neo-cons hellbent on manufacturing military conflict and war, globalism, open borders, loss of American jobs, shrinking middle- and lower-class incomes, lies and betrayal, ad nauseum, we would have elected Jeb Bush or some other Karl Rove pawn.