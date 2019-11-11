Donald Trump Jr.Donald (Don) John TrumpKhizr Khan: Trump family ‘has no idea what service and sacrifice is’ Hillicon Valley: Facebook to remove mentions of potential whistleblower’s name | House Dems demand FCC action over leak of location data | Dem presses regulators to secure health care data Facebook, YouTube to remove ‘any and all’ mention of potential whistleblower’s name MORE and Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleComedy group swaps Trump Jr. book jacket with fake title: ‘Daddy, Please Love Me’ Trump Jr., Guilfoyle dress as ‘Witch Hunt’ for Halloween University of Florida students protest Trump Jr. appearance MORE, his girlfriend and a senior adviser for his father’s 2020 campaign, walked offstage at a promotional event for his new book in California over the weekend after being heckled by some attendees, The Washington Post reported.

According to the Post, the couple had been in Los Angeles on Sunday to promote Trump Jr.’s new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” at an event hosted by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on UCLA’s campus.

However, things reportedly turned south shortly after some attendees protested the cancelation of a Q&A portion of the event.

Trump Jr. reportedly explained at the event that “the reason oftentimes it doesn’t make sense to do the Q&A is not because we’re not willing to talk about the questions, cause we do.”

“No. It’s because people hijack it with nonsense looking to go for some sort of sound bite. You have people spreading nonsense, spreading hate, trying to take over the room,” he continued.

Moments after a group of attendees had reportedly begun to shout “Q&A” in response to the move, Guilfoyle reportedly fired back at the hecklers, saying: “No, it’s because you’re not making your parents proud by being rude and disruptive and discourteous.”

“We are happy to answer a question. Respect the people around you so that they can hear,” she continued.

“Let me tell you something, I bet you engage and go on online dating because you’re impressing no one here to get a date in person,” she also reportedly said to hecklers before she and Trump Jr. eventually walked offstage.

Although footage from the event shows Trump Jr. had a heated exchange with one protester during the event over immigration, the Post reports that the group of hecklers who were upset with the event’s cancellation of a Q&A session were conservatives.

Nicholas Fuentes, whom the Post reports self-identifies as an “American Nationalist,” retweeted footage of the group erupting in boos and “America First” chants as the couple departed the stage.

Fuentes, who hosts a YouTube show called “America First,” tweeted that his and the group’s “problem is not with” Trump Jr., whom he labelled “a patriot,” but with Kirk.

According to the Post, Fuentes, who has a history of promoting anti-Semitism, told his supporters earlier this month to hold similar demonstrations during Q&A sessions at Turning Point USA events, accusing the group of hosting what he calls “controlled” conversations.