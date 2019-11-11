President Trump on Monday accused Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who earlier fabricated a statement and attributed it to the president as he read it into the record in a congressional hearing, of doctoring transcripts that he is releasing from secret hearings Schiff is holding on his impeachment plans.

There apparently is no evidence so far that the transcripts that have been released have been doctored.

But the president apparently tied the accusation to the fact that Schiff is known to have made up a “statement” that he said was from the president to Ukrainian officials, when in fact it was all imagined by Schiff.

Shifty Adam Schiff will only release doctored transcripts. We haven’t even seen the documents and are restricted from (get this) having a lawyer. Republicans should put out their own transcripts! Schiff must testify as to why he MADE UP a statement from me, and read it to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

The Daily Caller commented, “House Democrats have slowly been releasing transcripts from the closed door depositions conducted before the official vote to open an impeachment inquiry against the president. House Republicans have not publicly questioned the accuracy of any of the transcripts, some of which include those from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Dr. Fiona Hill.”

But the president did cite the obvious fabrication of the statement from Schiff earlier.

In that hearing, Schiff read what he suggested was Trump’s message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as: “We’ve been very good to your country. Very good. No other country has done as much as we have. But you know what, I don’t see much reciprocity here.

“I hear what you want. I have a favor I want from you, though and I’m gonna say this only seven times, so you better listen good,” Schiff continued. “I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of it … on this and on that.”

Later, Schiff later claimed his version of the call was a “parody.”

Subsequently, at least 125 lawmakers supported a censure resolution that had been proposed by U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

But majority Democrats did not allow it to move forward.

Biggs had noted Schiff “has repeatedly shown incredibly poor judgment. He has persistently and consistently demonstrated that he has such a tremendous bias and animus against Trump that he will say anything and accept any proffer of even bogus evidence to try to remove the president from office.”

Democrats accuse Trump of using the power of his office to persuade a foreign nation to influence the 2020 presidential election. According to a transcript of the July phone call, Trump asked Zelensky to “look into” Hunter Biden’s profiting from the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma while his father was Obama’s point man for Ukraine policy.

The White House explained the transcript of the call shows there was no quid pro quo and pointed out the president has the authority to discuss with a foreign leader a case of alleged corruption that could impact national security.

Hunter Biden was being paid at least $50,000 a month by Burisma while it was under investigation for corruption. Joe Biden, as vice president, is on video boasting of successfully pressing Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma by threatening to withhold U.S. aid.

At the hearing, Schiff’s fictional version of the call transcript included: “I’m going to put you in touch with people, and not just any people. I’m going to put you in touch with the attorney general of the United States – my attorney general, Bill Barr – he’s got the whole weight of American law enforcement behind him. And I’m going to put you in touch with Rudy, you’re going to love him. Trust me. You know what I’m asking so I’m only going to say this a few more times, in a few more ways. And don’t call me again. I’ll call you when you’ve done what I asked.”

In opening statement, Rep. Schiff makes up dialogue to represent what Trump said to Zelensky. A rough transcript of the president’s words exists, and is available, but Schiff’s version is more dramatic. pic.twitter.com/f7gS4KIPge — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 26, 2019

The video:

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (CA) admits that his blatant fabrication of quotes from Trump’s Ukraine call was “wrong” after he got called out Schiff claims it was a “parody” Impeachment is a politically polarizing event and Schiff thinks it’s just a big joke Absolutely unreal pic.twitter.com/YqcQscCKYt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 26, 2019