President Donald Trump is urging Iran to return missing American and former FBI agent Robert Levinson days after his administration slapped new sanctions on the reclusive nation that seeks to expand its nuclear weapons program.

“If Iran is able to turn over to the U.S. kidnapped former FBI Agent Robert A. Levinson, who has been missing in Iran for 12 years, it would be a very positive step. At the same time, upon information & belief, Iran is, & has been, enriching uranium. THAT WOULD BE A VERY BAD STEP!” Trump tweeted Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Levinson’s whereabouts are unknown. He disappeared after visiting Iran’s Kish Island in 2007, and the Iranian government has long been suspected in his capture.

Levinson’s family has appealed for help over the years but he has not been found, although a proof-of-life video and photos of Levinson were sent to his family in 2010 and 2011.

It was reported in 2010 that Levinson was conducting an unauthorized CIA mission in Iran at the time of his disappearance.

Kish Island is located in the Persian Gulf, close to the mainland and not far from the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint where Iran has seized multiple oil tankers this year. Other ships have been mysteriously attacked in the area.