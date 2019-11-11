Lawyers for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, are demanding that Hillary Clinton walk back on her claim that Gabbard’s presidential campaign is backed by Russia.

“Your statement is defamatory, and we demand that you retract it immediately,” a letter from Gabbard’s lawyer reads, according to The Hill.

The lawyer requested that Clinton retract her comments both verbally and via Twitter.

“It appears you may now be claiming that this statement is about Republicans (not Russians) grooming Gabbard,” the letter adds, referencing the Clinton camp’s clarification that the former secretary of state was referring to the Republican Party “grooming” the congresswoman, not Russia.

“But this makes no sense in light of what you actually said. After you made the statement linking Congresswoman Gabbard to the Russians, you (through your spokesman) doubled down on it with the Russian nesting dolls remark.”

Last month, Clinton said Gabbard is “the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her, so far.”

Gabbard has since hit back hard, accusing Clinton of having a “failed legacy” and conducting a foreign policy she termed a “disaster.”