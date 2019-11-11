The University of Virginia will not be conducting the 21-gun salute during its Veterans Day ceremony out of concern the gunshots will cause trauma to students, the Washington Examiner reported.

University President Jim Ryan told NBC 29, due to gun violence in the U.S. “there was some concern that we would cause a panic if someone heard gunshots on grounds.”

The decision was made by the provost’s office and the university’s ROTC program.

The 21-gun salute has been part of the university’s Veterans Day activities for more than a decade. The school’s ceremony is held from Monday at 4 p.m. ET for 24 hours until Tuesday, with the 21-gun salute typically concluding the commemorations.

Some are upset with the decision.

Jay Levine, a veteran who did the ROTC program at the university, said the 21-gun salute is the ultimate salute to those who have served and died.

“I am very disillusioned, very upset, and very surprised that they would make such a decision,” Levine said, adding he hopes his voicing a protest in public will cause more people who agree with him to make their voices heard.

“Freedom isn’t free,” Levine said. “There’s a cost, and that cost is born by the veterans and the families of those veterans.”

University spokesman Brian Coy said the school hears and respects the concerns raised by members of the community and fully supports the solemn observance of Veterans Day.