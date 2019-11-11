The nation’s veterans deserve respect all year long, not only on holidays like Veterans Day, and one way to do that is to expand their choices and access in the workplace, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said Monday.

“What veterans need is the expansion of choice, not just in the medical sphere but also in the workplace,” Wilkie told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “We have wonderful partnerships with companies like Wal-Mart, Phillips, and T-Mobile. In fact, I’m headed down to my home state of North Carolina in December to kick off a Wal-Mart veterans clinic in a Wal-Mart store in North Carolina. That’s the way to the future.”

He noted that in the 1970s, his father was a senior officer in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, the most decorated combat unit in the Armed Forces, but was not allowed to wear his uniform off-post because of the culture of the times.

“We always have to guard against the return to those dark days that I certainly saw as a child in the 1970s,” said Wilkie.

Meanwhile, the VA turned the corner well over a year ago, said Wilkie, and he was able to present to Congress the “largest budget in the history of our department.”

Since the Mission Act took over in June of this year, more than 2 million veterans have been sent into the private sector, said Wilkie.

“We now have, thanks to this president and thanks to C sector, we are doing what I know you preach every day, we are offering them choice in the medical marketplace and we now have, thanks to this president and thanks to choice, the highest veteran satisfaction rate in our history.”

According to the latest veterans survey, 90% said they have looked to the VA for health care and are that other veterans use it, said Wilkie.

