This a story about a marine and a stray dog rescuing each other from the wounds of war. The friendship between Craig and his dog, Fred, started in 2010 when Craig served as a marine in Afghanistan. Craig still vividly remembers every detail of when he first met Fred and he ended up being very grateful to have Fred to support and comfort him in his journey after Afghanistan.

War robbed Craig’s two best friends in the Marines from their families, and left a deep scar on Craig’s heart. Thanks to Fred, Craig can honor his deceased friends through a fundraising music event every year.

