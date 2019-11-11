[embedded content]

It is a story about a marine and a stray dog rescuing each other from the wounds of war. The lifelong friendship between Craig and Fred started in 2010 when Craig served as a marine in Afghanistan. Craig still vividly remembered every detail of the first time when he met Fred and he was so grateful to have Fred support, comfort and rescue him in his life journey after Afghanistan.

War brought Craig’s two best friends in the marine away from their families and left a deep scar on Craig’s heart. Thanks to Fred, Craig can now honor his deceased friends — two great soldiers of the nation and many others who honorably served their country through a fundraising music event every year.

Donate to the Semper-Fi Fund Here

