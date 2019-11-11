NBC got some monster ratings Sunday night when the Vikings beat the Cowboys 28-24.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game on "Sunday Night Football" averaged 19.92 million viewers as the Vikings pulled out a huge win over a talented Dallas team.

Once again, another week of NFL action has gone by, and the numbers are absolutely gigantic. It’s truly mind-boggling to me how big the TV numbers have been for the NFL this season.

Pretty much every single primetime game has put up monstrous viewership numbers. I think it’s safe to say the NFL isn’t just doing well.

Roger Goodell’s league is absolutely crushing it.

Of course, it certainly helps when you have a historic team like the Cowboys on television in a major game.

The Vikings are one of the top teams in the NFL, they have a great squad, the Cowboys have a gigantic fanbase and one of the most electric young quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

It’s not hard to see why the game averaged nearly 20 million viewers.

I’m sure by next week we’ll have some more staggering numbers. 2019 has been a wonderful year for the NFL!