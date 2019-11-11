A new clip released from the Dennis Prager/Adam Carolla film “No Safe Spaces” highlights the magnitude of the fight for free speech on college campuses.

When Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro visited UC-Berkeley in 2017, the threats of violence from far-left protesters were so intense that the school spent over $600,000 in security services just so he could speak. The montage sequence featured in “No Safe Spaces” brings that harrowing reality closer to home, as Shapiro is shown traveling to campus amid interludes of riot police gearing up for his arrival.

“The University of California at Berkeley is said to be bracing, that’s the quote, bracing for conservative speaker Ben Shapiro’s upcoming appearance at their campus,” one reporter is heard saying in the clip.

“Many are comparing it to hurricane preparations,” says another reporter.

“A large swath of the campus will be closed off, including the plaza where the Free Speech Movement began in the 1960s,” says another.

At one point, the montage cuts to a clip of Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Fox News warning of the stakes at issue. “If Ben Shapiro is not allowed to speak, a tremendous battle will have been lost today — a very important event in the history of our rights,” Dershowitz says.

Berkeley students were seen chanting “Speech is violence!” upon Shapiro’s visit, suggesting that his disagreeing with their politics is an attack on their identity. Here’s what Shapiro wrote of the experience, at the time:

We’ve watched Antifa fight free speech in cities ranging from Portland to Seattle to Sacramento to Dallas to Berkeley. We’ve watched them get violent. But the biggest problem, by far, has been the unwillingness of local authorities to allow the police to do what they need to do. Last night, hundreds of police were brought in to protect our event, at a cost of $600,000. That’s because of Black Bloc and Antifa. But neither held sway, because the police quickly arrested anyone with a weapon or a mask, and prevented violence in the crowd outside. Good. Law and order is a precondition to civil society. It’s just sad so much law enforcement was necessary for a college speech.

Check out the clip below:

[embedded content]

The push to make “No Safe Spaces” a reality has been ongoing since 2017, when Dennis Prager and Adam Carolla started an Indiegogo campaign to crowdfund the documentary into motion. It raised $684,684. Much of the documentary will focus on Prager and Carolla traveling to various college campuses, exploring the systematic crackdown on free speech.

“Entitled snowflakes on college campuses raging and screaming every time they encounter an idea they disagree with,” said the film’s Indiegogo page. “These stories might be somewhat amusing if they weren’t such a dangerous indication of what’s to come. Trigger warnings, micro-aggressions, the suppression of free speech, and other illogical ideas born on campuses are proliferating and spreading out into the real world.”

The film will go nationwide on November 15th. It has so far seen promising sales at limited screenings in Phoenix, several weeks prior to its release.