On Monday, Canadian broadcaster Sportsnet fired legendary NHL commentator Don Cherry for comments he made concerning immigrants and fallen Canadian veterans while he was on air Saturday night.

The controversial comments? Cherry voiced his displeasure with people living in Mississauga and downtown Toronto not wearing poppy pins, which are meant to honor fallen veterans in the days nearing Canada’s Remembrance Day, which is in the same vein as the United States’ Memorial Day. As noted by The Washington Post, both areas of Toronto have large immigrant populations. “You people love — you, that come here, whatever it is — you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey. At least you could pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life, that you enjoy in Canada,’” Cherry said on-air, teeing-up a segment for Remembrance Day. WATCH: Comment that got Don Cherry fired: “People … come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life, you love our milk & honey. At least you can pay a couple of bucks for poppies .. These guys pay for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys pay the biggest price.” pic.twitter.com/QWoQPaiY47 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2019

The network quickly buckled under a #FireDonCherry hashtag campaign calling for Cherry’s ouster. Sportsnet posted a statement on Monday announcing the commentator’s fate.

“Sports bring people together — it unites us, not divides us,” a statement from Network President Bart Yablsey said. “Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”