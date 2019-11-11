Speaking on Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin” to promote his new book, “Triggered,” Donald Trump Jr. spoke directly to the American people, asserting that they realized in 30 seconds that when the Democrats chose Special Counsel Robert Mueller it was “one big joke,” that it was part of a “witch hunt” designed to target his father, President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr, stated, “They’re trying to, you know, reverse the results of an election that they didn’t agree with, though the American people obviously agreed.” He said of Mueller, “Obviously, they only brought him in because he was the former head of the FBI and he was a decorated Marine. So he’s above reproach. Trump cannot possibly attack him … Then, they were going to get him, finally — they were going to get Trump. We’re gonna put him on the stand. And, within about 30 seconds, the American public realized that this thing was one big joke, that they used Robert Mueller simply because of the credentials and … the fact that he was beyond reproach because of his resume. They realized this guy had no idea what he’s even talking about.”

Trump Jr. noted Mueller’s remarks from the July Congressional hearing in which he stated that allegations against ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele were a subject “beyond my purview,” followed by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) retorting, “No, that’s directly in your purview, Mr. Mueller and here’s why. Either Steele made this whole thing up and there were never any Russians telling him of this vast criminal conspiracy that you didn’t find, or, Russians lied to Steele.”

Trump Jr. commented, “It was a joke. And I do believe that despite the media attacks, the American people get it … They see the nonsense. They see the witch hunt.”

Trump Jr. posited that that the president has served as an example of how Republicans should counter Democrats, saying, “And I think it’s been a great thing in the sense that it’s shown conservatives that you can actually fight back. You don’t just have to turn the other cheek We’ve done that for 50 years and all we’ve done to cede ground to the lunatic fringe of the left and their policies.”

Last Thursday, as The Daily Wire reported, Trump Jr. told radio show host Rush Limbaugh:

We’re at war, and we’re at war for our freedoms. We’re at war for our culture. You know, this is the largest divide between the two political parties in the history of the country. You know, I write a lot in the book about socialism and communism, ’cause my mother escaped from it. You know, I grew up with grandparents that lived through that stuff. You know, I spent summers in what was then communist Czechoslovakia. I can tell you those bread lines that Bernie talks about are not nearly so wonderful.”

Trump bashed the media recently, telling The Daily Wire, “The hypocrisy of the Left, the hypocrisy of the mainstream media, and their sort of unabashed willingness to just disregard the notion of fairness — the notion that they are there to report the news and just be a cheerleader for one side and that’s obviously what they are. They are the marketing wing of the DNC.”

Video below:

[embedded content]