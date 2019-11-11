White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday reacted to former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley saying former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House chief of staff John Kelly recruited her to resist President Donald Trump in attempt to undermine him.

Grisham said on “Fox & Friends” that any attempt to undermine the president “is dangerous” and goes “against the Constitution,” adding there are members of Congress doing the same thing at this time.

“I would say one thing that [Haley] just said in that clip which is undermining a president is dangerous and it does go against the Constitution and it does go against the American people, which is something that’s happening in Congress right now,” Grisham stated. “So, I think that’s an interesting tie-in, but I wouldn’t know about that conversation that she’s purporting to have in the book.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent