Creators on the popular online video platform YouTube are outraged over their new terms that allow accounts to be deleted if they’re not “commercially viable.”

Here’s the wording from the new terms of service that is angering so many:

“YouTube may terminate your access, or your Google account’s access to all or part of the Service if YouTube believes, in its sole discretion, that provision of the Service to you is no longer commercially viable.”

Wrestling YouTube creator Christian Maracle decried the new terms from his Twitter account.

“YouTube has new Terms Of Service on December 10th. This basically says that if channels don’t make enough money, THEY WILL POSSIBLY TERMINATE THEM!!!” he tweeted.

“Looks like I fought to the very end but now I may be close to losing my livelihood, losing my passion, my audience,” he added. His channel has over 106k subscribers, and over 42 million views.

YouTube responded to the tweet and attempted to clarify the purpose of the new terms of service.

“To clarify, there are no new rights in our ToS to terminate an account bc it’s not making money,” said YouTube’s official Twitter account.

“As before, we may discontinue certain YouTube features or parts of the service, for ex., if they’re outdated or have low usage. This does not impact creators/viewers in any new ways,” they added.

Various social media platforms have been criticized for policies that appear to unfairly target some creators while allowing other questionable content to flourish.

There some calls from both Republican and Democratic politicians for a greater role of government in regulating social media platforms, while free speech advocates have opposed these proposals.

