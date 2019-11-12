More than 25,000 pounds of sausage and pepperoni have been recalled over fears they could be contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA notice said that Ezzo Sausage Company is recalling 25,115 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products, which include sausage and pepperoni meant for pizza toppings.

They were produced on Oct. 29, 2019, Oct. 30, 2019, and Nov. 5, 2019, the agency said, adding that the products involved in the recall bear the establishment number “EST. 1838A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were sent to distribution centers in Indiana and Ohio.

A positive sample of Listeria monocytogenes was detected by the firm, which then notified the agency.

To date, there have been no confirmed reports of listeriosis or other adverse reactions associated with consumption of the products in question, according to the USDA.

Restaurants that have these products in freezers and fridges have been being encouraged to dispose of them immediately or return them to their place of purchase.

Recalled product labels (pdf) can be viewed on the USDA website.

“Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected,” the recall notice stated. “Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.”

The officials added: “In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.”

Chicken Recalled

More than 2 million pounds of chicken products were recalled across several U.S. states due to a possible contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Nov. 6.

Sautéed chicken. (Shutterstock)

Simmons Prepared Foods took the action on poultry items produced between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4, saying that the products may have been contaminated with foreign matter, such as metal, the USDA said.

The recalled items have the establishment number “P-1949,” “P- 486,” or “P-5837” inside the USDA’s mark of inspection.

The chicken was shipped to eight states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.