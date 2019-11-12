Sir Patrick Stewart, the man forever known as Captain Picard, waved his anti-Brexit flag while speaking before a French audience recently, denouncing it as a “disgrace.”

Speaking at a Comic-Con event in promotion of his new series “Star Trek: Picard,” Patrick Stewart said his pride in Britain dwindled when the country voted to leave the European Union.

“For the last 35 years, I have been so proud to belong to a country that was part of the European Union,” Stewart said as reported by Newsbusters. “And I am embarrassed to stand here in front of you, representing a country that is seeking to break that invaluable connection.”

Stewart went on to claim that half of Britain wants to stay in the European Union, an organization he credited with the bringing down of the Berlin Wall and ending apartheid in South Africa.

“I want you to know that well more than half of the population of the United Kingdom wants to stay in the European Union,” Stewart asserted. “The Berlin Wall came down. The Soviet Union ended its dominance and control over so many nations. Apartheid was ended in South Africa. The Good Friday Agreement brought together [both] Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The European Union is all part of that movement, and it is a disgrace that individuals in my country are attempting to separate it.”

Stewart has made similar claims about Brexit before, such as when he told Press Association that the movement will make life “very much worse” before it gets better.

“I have reflected a great deal on it because I’m very involved in the remain campaign and have been for a couple of years,” he said, as reported by Independent. “It would be dishonest not to in a story like this, where people are trying to not only improve society, they also save society, and, oh Lord, do we need it saving now.”

“I am very alarmed, concerned, not to say actually scared of what is actually going to come out of this,” he continued. “I am an optimist and always have been by nature, things will get better – but before they do it could get very very much worse and it concerns me that so many people seem not to be factoring that into this vote.”

Stewart’s embarrassment over Brexit echoes the sentiments expressed by that of music icon Elton John, who said in May that he was ashamed to be British.

“I’m ashamed of my country for what it has done. It’s torn people apart,” Elton John said. “I am sick to death of politicians, especially British politicians. I am sick to death of Brexit. I am a European. I am not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot.”

The singer also said in July of last year that the pro-Brexit crowd sold a bill of goods to the ignorant masses.

“I don’t think people in Britain were told the truth to start with,” John said. “They were promised something that was completely ridiculous and wasn’t economically viable.”

John went on to liken Brexit to “walking through Hampton Court maze blindfolded, being turned around 16 times and trying to find your way out.”