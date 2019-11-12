Christian actor Chris Pratt, 40, penned a heartfelt tribute to his brother, Cully Pratt, a veteran, to honor him for Monday’s Veterans Day holiday.

Pratt’s brother, Cully, spent more than eight years as an infantryman, a military police officer, and an Army recruiter before leaving the Army in 2003 and later taking a job as a public information officer at the Solano County Sheriff’s Office in Fairfield, California.

What did the tribute say?

On Instagram, Chris Pratt expressed his appreciation for his older brother and insisted that he always wanted to be just like him.

He wrote, “I always wanted to be exactly like him. We were the same size despite our three-year difference in age, so as a kid, I would wear the same clothes he wore, literally the day after he wore them — picking them up off the floor in his room.”

“What can I say?” the actor continued. “He knew how to match and I liked the smell.”

Chris Pratt went on to point out that his brother “always led with love” and pointed out his appreciation for his veteran sibling and other veterans across the United States.

“The more we can look at our veterans for who they are, actual people, with siblings and parents, with children and funny pasts — the more we can approach our relationships to them with compassion and understanding,” he continued.

“We have the greatest armed forces the world has ever seen,” he later added. “It’s made up of real people who joined for [a] myriad [of] reasons. Today I celebrate Cully, as well as my cousin Curtis, Uncle Steve, Uncle Skip, second Cousins, Joey and Alex, besties Jared and Jeffrey, all those I’ve fished [or] hunted with, those who’ve blessed me with their challenge coins as I’ve encountered them on press junkets and in my travels, the many in the film industry working both in front of and behind the cameras. To those currently serving and those out thanks for your service. We appreciate you!”

You can read his full post below.