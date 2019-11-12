An executive for the The American Association of Retired Persons responded to the viral insult against the “Baby Boom” generation with her own snarky put-down.

Senior vice president and editorial director of AARP Media Myrna Smyth was asked to respond to the “OK Boomer” meme that had gained popularity as an insult to the older generation the organization represents.

“OK, millennials. But we’re the people that actually have the money,” she mocked during the Axios interview.

The “OK Boomer” meme is used by younger people to ridicule any product or message produced by the older generation as cringe-inducing or just simply not relevant culturally.

Smyth’s response highlighted the socio-economic advantage that the Boomer generation has over Millennials.

Millennials have complained that their plight is much more difficult than their forebears, while Boomers often deride and undermine those struggles in comparison to their own.

Among the greater complaints from the Millennial generation is that the cost of college tuition has skyrocketed while the benefits of a degree have dwindled. Baby Boomers often respond that the younger generation doesn’t work hard enough.

Here’s the latest in the generational feud:

THIS story is a stunning insight into entitled Millennials in the workplace



