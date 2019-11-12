Hoyt Deau Hutchinson, the man who allegedly stabbed the Baby Trump balloon Saturday in Tuscaloosa, reportedly defended his actions during a Monday morning call to a radio show.

The incident occurred as protesters gathered outside the Alabama/LSU football game because President Donald Trump was in attendance — and according to reporting from AL.com, Hutchinson told host Rick Burgess of the “Rick & Bubba Show” that the protest was what got under his skin.

Hoyt the Baby Trump balloon man is on hold. We will talk with him next — rick burgess (@bigvox) November 11, 2019

Hutchinson described the scene, saying, “I got so fired up when I rolled by the balloon and I rolled down the window and I said something to them and I figured they saw me. I figured only way I was going to get close enough to that balloon was to blend in. (I) went and bought me an Alabama shirt and walked up like I was walking to the game and like I was going to take a picture with (the Trump balloon). I was so fired up. I was shaking I was so mad.”

After he slashed a hole in the balloon, Hutchinson was arrested and charged with felony first degree criminal mischief — he claimed to have yelled out “Trump 2020” while police were taking him away. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Slashing ‘Baby Trump’ Balloon At Alabama-LSU Football Game)

Hutchinson explained to Burgess that he was just tired of people not taking a stand, prompting the host to ask, “This was your turning of the temple tables?”

“Yes. It comes a point when you gotta take a stand,” Hutchinson replied. “We don’t have two parties anymore. We have good vs. evil. When you got one party that says it’s OK to kill babies and by the way, this is the first time I’m ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”

Hutchinson was reportedly released on $2,500 bond.