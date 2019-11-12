During a campaign stop in Charles City, Iowa, Democrat presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders denounced mandatory gun buybacks as “unconstitutional.”

Fox News reports Sanders was asked about “mandatory buybacks of AR15s and AK47s,” and he responded:

I don’t support — a mandatory buyback is essentially confiscation, which I think is unconstitutional. It means that I am going to walk into your house and take something whether you like it or not. I don’t think that stands up to constitutional scrutiny.

Sanders still voiced support for an “assault weapons” ban at the federal level and observed “we need to greatly expand background checks.”

He also called for an expansion of the list of prohibited firearm purchasers, closure of the so-called “gun show loophole,” and more regulations on straw purchasing.

