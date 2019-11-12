Former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonBolton suggests Trump’s Turkey policy motivated by personal, financial interest: NBC Mulvaney drops plans to file lawsuit on impeachment testimony Top diplomat said request for specific probes in Ukraine was ‘contrary’ to US policy MORE reportedly criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump-appointed State Department official embellished her résumé, made fake Time cover: report Bolton suggests Trump’s Turkey policy motivated by personal, financial interest: NBC Tariffs threaten 1.5M jobs: Study MORE‘s foreign policy last week, accusing Trump of being motivated primarily by personal or financial interests in his dealings with Turkey.

NBC News reported Tuesday that Bolton made the comment at a private gathering last week in a global investment event organized by Morgan Stanley, at which he also reportedly took shots at Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerBolton suggests Trump’s Turkey policy motivated by personal, financial interest: NBC In new North Korea talks, ‘achievable’ is the watchword Haley: Top Trump aides tried to get me to undermine him MORE and Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpBolton suggests Trump’s Turkey policy motivated by personal, financial interest: NBC Ivanka Trump: Whistleblower identity ‘not particularly relevant’ The Hill’s Morning Report – What Bevin’s apparent loss in Kentucky means MORE, who remain White House aides.

NBC, citing people who heard the remarks, reported that Bolton said he believed Trump to be motivated by some personal or business relationship in Turkey, while questioning whether Trump should apply his business acumen to foreign policy.

His remarks come as Trump has faced heavy criticism for ordering a U.S. withdrawal from northern Syria, where Turkish forces have invaded Kurdish-held areas.

During Bolton’s speech, the former national security adviser added that he kept a resignation letter ready in his desk for months before finally exiting the White House. He declined to comment to NBC News on that claim or others about his reported remarks.

House Democrats have attempted to obtain testimony from Bolton for the ongoing impeachment inquiry against the president, though those efforts have not yet been successful.

Bolton left the Trump White House earlier in 2019.