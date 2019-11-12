Calling all Daily Caller Patriots!

We’ve got plenty of interviews shot and edited but want to know which one we should release first. Let us know in the form below which interview you’re the most interested in seeing. Fill out the form below to voice your opinion and help shape Daily Caller’s coverage.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!