The next time you hear liberals in the media talk about undue influence of corporate entities or the dominance of powerful voices, think of Good Morning America on Tuesday. The “news” program devoted almost 17 minutes to shilling for the new Disney+ streaming service. Disney, of course, owns ABC and the journalists on the network sounded more like PR talking points come to life.

Host Michael Strahan excitedly opened the show as though he were on a commenter on a Disney fan site: “It’s finally here! More than 500 movies… More than 7,500 episodes of your favorite shows!… It’s marvelous! It’s incredible! And it’s here!”

Co-host (and fellow ABC/Disney employee) Robin Roberts compared it to… Christmas: “It’s like Christmas coming early for everyone! Hundreds of your favorite movies, thousands of episodes of your favorite shows.”

Strahan suggested: “It’s perfect because it’s cold outside. It’s freezing so nothing better to do than stay inside and watch Disney+!”

George Stephanopoulos, who is supposed to be a serious news guy, sounded like someone at a Disney shareholder meeting: “This morning, Disney+ is flying into your living room!… This is Disney+, a dream come true for Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger.”

Apparently, Disney’s CEO is excited about this development for Disney: “All Disney in one place? Never existed before. That’s a big deal.”

And in case you were wondering, ABC’s “journalists” informed viewers that it’s cheaper than Netflix:

At $6.99 a month Disney Plus is half the price of Netflix’s most popular plan. They have priced it competitively and also sending a bundle Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, Hulu with ads for $12.99 a month. Guys, the future is here and as Bob Iger called it, this is a reinvention of the Walt Disney company.

In total, GMA devoted 16 minutes and 58 seconds to Disney+ promotion. If that wasn’t enough, the show offered 7 minutes and 19 seconds to pushing Disney’s Frozen 2. That’s 24 minutes and 17 seconds, almost a full half hour, just to Disney promotion.

Partial transcripts are below:

Good Morning America

11/12/19

7am tease MICHAEL STRAHAN: It’s finally here! More than 500 movies… More than 7,500 episodes of your favorite shows! An exclusive first look at the brand new story from the Star Wars universe. It’s marvelous! It’s incredible! And it’s here! …



7:02 GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Welcome to launch day of Disney+. A lot trending on social media overnight. ROBIN ROBERTS: It’s like Christmas coming early for everyone! Hundreds of your favorite movies, thousands of episodes of your favorite show, all streaming right now and the Frozen 2 stars, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will join us live in our 8:00 hour. STRAHAN: It’s perfect because it’s cold outside. It’s freezing so nothing better to do than stay inside and watch Disney Plus! 7:15 ROBERTS: Now to you to that shift in the world of streaming. Our parent company, Disney, is out with its brand-new service this morning, Disney Plus and Rebecca Jarvis is here to explain. Good morning, Rebecca. REBECCA JARVIS: Good morning, robin. You can’t overstate the importance of this launch to the future of Disney to CEO Bob iger to the thousands of employees who worked to make it happen and to the millions of consumers who now have the entire world of Disney at their fingertips. It’s one of the biggest bets in Disney history. … JARVIS: The launch of Disney plus. A once in a generation shift in entertainment putting Disney’s treasure trove of content all in one easy-to-stream place right at your fingertips. … JARVIS: At $6.99 a month Disney Plus is half the price of Netflix’s most popular plan. They have priced it competitively and also sending a bundle Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, Hulu with ads for $12.99 a month. Guys, the future is here and as Bob Iger called it, this is a reinvention of the Walt Disney company. 8:00 tease



STRAHAN: It’s finally here Disney+ revealed this morning. From Snow White to Star Wars to The Simpsons…. So many of your favorite movies and TV series all in one place! And moments away, an exclusive look at the brand new story from the Star Wars universe. Your first look at the ultimate Disney destination! 8:10 STRAHAN: Welcome back to GMA and your favorite Disney characters are taking over times square. It is a big day here because we are celebrating the launch of Disney+! 8:20 STEPHANOPOULOS: This morning, Disney+ is flying into your living room!… This is Disney+, a dream come true for Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger. BOB IGER: All Disney in one place? Never existed before. That’s a big deal. STEPHANOPOULOS: Disney+ starting right now is the ultimate destination for Star Wars… Marvel… Pixar… and of course, Disney.