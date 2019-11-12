Former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Top diplomat said request for specific probes in Ukraine was ‘contrary’ to US policy Feehery: What Republicans must do to adapt to political realignment MORE bashed the U.K. government’s decision to not release a report on Russian interference in British politics ahead of the country’s general election.

“I’m dumbfounded that this government won’t release the report … because every person who votes in this country deserves to see that report before your election happens,” Clinton told the BBC on Tuesday at while promoting her new book at en event.

She said releasing the report should be an “absolute condition” before the December election.

“Because there is no doubt – we know it in our country, we have seen it in Europe, we have seen it here – that Russia in particular is determined to try to shape the politics of western democracies,” Clinton added.

The report not be released until after the Dec. 12 election, according to the BBC. It reportedly contains allegations of espionage, subversion and interference in the elections, including Russian attempts to influence the outcome of the 2016 Brexit referendum vote and the 2017 general election.

“I find it inexplicable that your government will not release a government report about Russian influence. Inexplicable and shameful,” Clinton said.

Russia has also been accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election that Clinton lost to President Trump. Former special counsel Robert Mueller's report found evidence that Russia interfered in the election to benefit the Trump campaign, and alleged that the president's campaign welcomed the interference.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed Mueller’s findings.

The Dec. 12 general election is being held as the U.K. attempts to leave the European Union.