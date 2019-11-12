LSU football coach Ed Orgeron had an epic message for his team after beating Alabama on Saturday.

In a video that’s making the rounds, Coach O can be heard in the background in the locker room going wild with his guys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The message he had for them was awesome. “We’re going to beat their ass in recruiting. We’re going to beat their ass every time they see us. You understand that? Roll Tide, what? F**k you!”

Watch the awesome moment below.

Coach O has to have a word with this kid. The locker room isn’t supposed to be for everybody pic.twitter.com/7Bn0YmCNXz — Ryan ZIGzpatrick (@ZiggyOfAk) November 10, 2019

If that doesn’t have you ready to fight in a war, I don’t know what ever will. Coach O has me ready to play in a game right now.

What an awesome moment for LSU fans. Generally speaking, I don’t think coaches would be pumped about a locker room video circulating.

In this case, I think all fans of the Tigers are pumped this leaked. This is the coolest thing to come out of Louisiana in years.

Having said all of that, you can bet Nick Saban won’t forget this video anytime soon. He might have this playing on repeat in the Alabama locker room for the next year.

The Tigers traveled to Tuscaloosa, stomped all over the Tide and Coach O lit them up in the locker room. Yeah, Saban won’t be letting this go anytime soon.

Honestly, we should just cancel the other side of the SEC, and have these two play again for the conference title.

I need a rematch between these two SEC powers like I need air in my lungs. Next year’s matchup is going to be lit.

I can promise you all that much.