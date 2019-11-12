Cole Hauser opened up about why he joined “Yellowstone,” and fans will love his comments.

The man who plays Rip is one of the most popular people on the Paramount Network production. Rip serves as John Duttons’ right hand man, and it was the character development with creator Taylor Sheridan that captivated him. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

Hauser told CinemaBlend the following in part about how Sheridan and him developed Rip into the iconic character he is on the hit show:

We both came to this kind of place where we’re like god dammit we see totally eye-to-eye and let’s create this … really kind of amazing, but also dark kind of figure that has the ability to show an extreme anger and … also love. … He’s got a lot of colors and I think that’s why, I hope, that’s why the audience has really enjoyed him … as a character on Yellowstone.

Rip is honestly one of the best characters on television. He’s got more loyalty to John Dutton than anybody else on the show, and we saw him get rewarded for it at the end of season two when he got part of the ranch. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

When there’s trouble, Rip is the man who gets sent to deal with it and protect the Yellowstone at all costs. It’s a kind of loyalty we just don’t see on TV these days.

Hauser plays it to perfection, and it’s a large part of the reason “Yellowstone” has been so wildly successful. Every moment he’s on screen demands your attention.

His affection for Beth is also a major storyline, and he took a couple bullets for her in the latest season. Again, the storylines with him are always awesome.

[embedded content]

The question now is what will we get going forward. Something tells me Rip will only get more loyal and more protective of the ranch that saved his soul as time passes.

There’s no question the Duttons will face problems in season three. There’s always a new enemy to fight as well as the old ones.

I have no doubt Rip will be on the frontline of any battles the family might face.