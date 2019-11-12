A “Jeopardy” contestant’s supportive message made host Alex Trebek emotional Monday night as he battles pancreatic cancer.

Contestants were asked to name an 1890 exposé about poverty in New York during the “Final Jeopardy” round.

Dhruv Gaur did not know the answer so he instead wrote a message for the host to read aloud: “We love you Alex.”

“Dhruv, you’re smiling. I like that. Let’s take a look at your response. Did you come up with the right one? No. What is, ‘We love you Alex,'” Trebek said as his voice choked up. “That’s very kind of you. Thank you.”

Gaur’s incorrect wager left him with $5 but the contestant wrote on Twitter that he was “grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking.”

Gaur said that Trebek has just revealed that he was reentering treatment.

“We were all hurting for him so badly,” Gaur wrote. “When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know.”

The clip of Gaur’s gesture quickly went viral and raked up millions of views. Social media users who also wanted to send their well-wishes to the host began using the hashtag #WeLoveYouAlex on Twitter, causing the phrase to trend nationwide.

This is so touching. I love when we are moved. It gives me hope. #weloveyoualex @Jeopardy https://t.co/Qi257E5eW3 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 12, 2019

Watching Alex Trebek get choked up during Final Jeopardy when a contestant burned his answer to share a special message, is more than I can handle tonight #WeLoveYouAlex. ❤️ — Amina Bobb Brattke (@AminaBrattke) November 12, 2019

I truly hope Alex Trebek knows how much joy he has brought into our homes for so many years. #WeLoveYouAlex #Jeopardy https://t.co/Fci2QGF54t — Amberly Waves (@amberlywaves) November 12, 2019

If you’re a GenXer, Alex Trebek is a childhood icon. He was part of the fabric of life for 80s kids. I’d watch w friends & family—shouting out answers. When my Nani visited from India, she’d watch, too. She didn’t speak English but she loved seeing people’s joy. #weloveyoualex https://t.co/4PB9w9Op6P — Samira Ahmed (@sam_aye_ahm) November 12, 2019

As I’m watching #weloveyoualex trending, five months after losing my mother to pancreatic cancer, I just want to remind everyone what an absolutely Herculean task it is for him to be hosting this show while he engages in this uphill battle. That’s how I know he loves us, too. — Tamar Q Barbash (@writerTQB) November 12, 2019

Trebek announced in March that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and revealed last month that it may result in him leaving the popular game show due to chemotherapy treatment causing sores in his mouth that are making it difficult to enunciate properly.

Trebek, who has hosted “Jeopardy” since 1984, added that he will continue to move forward with the show “as long as my skills do not diminish.”

“There are weaknesses I feel in my body but I can always suck it up when it comes to tape the show,” he said.