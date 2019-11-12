Conservative columnist and provocateur Ann CoulterAnn Hart CoulterCoulter: Debate questions that the Democrats should have been asked Conservatives rail against Braves for reducing ‘tomahawk chop’ after Native American pitcher calls it ‘disrespectful’ Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers ramp up Silicon Valley antitrust probe | Treasury sanctions North Korean cyber groups | Thiel to host Kobach fundraiser MORE on Tuesday ripped President Trump Donald John TrumpFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Lindsey Graham basks in the impeachment spotlight Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment MORE on Twitter for declaring that “a deal will be made” with Democrats to allow so-called “Dreamers” to remain in the country.

Trump’s pledge that he would work toward helping those protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program came as the Supreme Court heard arguments over his move to terminate it.

“Okay, that does it. I give up. They can stay. You must go,” wrote Coulter to her more than 2.2 million followers.

Okay, that does it. I give up. They can stay. You must go. https://t.co/D6G2YPe8QI — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 12, 2019

Trump was also sharply criticized on the left for referring to some Dreamers as “tough, hardened criminals.”

Coulter, a former Trump supporter, has vocally turned on the president in recent months over the issue of immigration.

NO WALL. KEEPS SAME MASSIVE LEVELS OF LEGAL IMMIGRATION. And this is the rube-bait campaign document, not even a serious bill,” Coulter tweeted regarding an immigration bill Trump was considering earlier this year.

A central pledge of Trump’s 2016 campaign was for a southern border wall that the then-candidate promised “Mexico would pay for.”