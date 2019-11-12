The Dallas Cowboys won’t weigh quarterback Dak Prescott’s weekly performance into his new contract.

Prescott and the Cowboys are in the process of getting a new deal done, but one hasn't been finalized yet. With Dallas and Prescott playing reasonably well, people want to know what kind of needle movement that'll have on his deal.

Stephen Jones said the following on 105.3 The Fan when asked if his play week-to-week impacts the quarterback’s new deal, according to ProFootballTalk Monday:

No, it doesn’t. This is a full body of work. He’s doing a great job. I mean, obviously, he played one of his better games that he’s ever played. They basically dared Dak to beat them. I thought he made all the plays and I thought he played an outstanding game, one of his better games he’s played.

Here’s the reality of the situation. Prescott is getting paid, and he’s going to get paid a ton of money. He’s done more than enough to prove he’s a franchise quarterback.

If you thought he wasn’t going to get paid fat stacks by the Cowboys, then you haven’t been paying attention.

Now, I’ve argued whether or not he’s worth it, but there’s no doubt he’s getting it. At this point, I’m not even sure it’s up for debate anymore.

I’d be willing to bet that Prescott becomes the highest paid quarterback in the NFL going into next season. In fact, I’d be surprised if he wasn’t.

Ezekiel Elliott got paid and now it’s time for Prescott. Knowing what we know about Jerry Jones, he’ll write a huge check.

Whether Prescott lives up to that kind of cash down the road is another question, but there’s no doubt he’s getting a huge deal.