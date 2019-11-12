http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/YVK__S35kG4/democrats-hate-america.php

This won’t surprise anyone who has been paying attention, but there is a stark difference between the parties: Republicans love America, while Democrats can’t stand her. Rasmussen Reports has the numbers:

Democrats really don’t like America and think it’s time to move on from the culture that got us here.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that just 38% of Likely Democratic Voters believe American society is generally fair and decent. Fifty-one percent (51%) say it’s unfair and discriminatory.

By comparison, 74% of Republicans and unaffiliated voters by a 49% to 36% margin view American society as fair and decent.

That sums it up pretty well. If you hate your country, there is a party for you! You are a Democrat. If you love your country, you have only one plausible home: you are a Republican. Never has this difference been so stark. In 2020, pro-Americans will vote for President Trump and the Republican Party. Anti-Americans will vote for the Democratic nominee, whatever goofball that may prove to be, and for socialism, the most disastrous system ever devised.

The difference couldn’t be more stark.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...