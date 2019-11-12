The New York Fed added $111.909 billion to financial markets on Tuesday.

The intervention came in two parts. One was via overnight repurchase agreements totalling $76.943 billion. The other came from a 14-day repo totaling $34.966 billion. Eligible banks sought less liquidity than the Fed was willing to offer.

Fed repo interventions take in Treasury and mortgage securities from eligible banks in what is effectively a short-term loan of central-bank cash, collateralized by the bonds. The Fed’s injections are aimed at ensuring that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain well-behaved, with the central bank’s federal-fund rate staying within the 1.50% to 1.75% target range. The effective fed-funds rate stood at 1.55% on Friday. Monday was a market holiday.

“Repo rates have fallen and intraday volatility has been titled lower since the Fed’s intervention began,” said

Thomas Simons,

money markets economist at Jefferies LLC.

Recent Fed market interventions aren’t designed to serve as stimulus and so far aren’t being driven by market distress. While the sizes of recent operations are large, the practice of adding and subtracting liquidity from short-term markets to manage short-term interest rates goes back decades.

The Fed is also buying Treasury bills to increase the size of its balance sheet and to add permanent liquidity to the financial system, and it hopes that effort will reduce the need for large temporary interventions.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com