On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” network senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano dismissed the Republican argument that if President Donald Trump did attempt a quid pro quo with Ukraine, it would not rise to level of impeachment.

Cavuto said, “Republicans will probably counter judge, ‘Well yeah, but the aid wasn’t—they did eventually get it, all be it delayed. I guess why I’m raising that is some go so far as saying even if there was such an arrangement, a quid pro quo it’s not impeachable.”

Napolitano said, “It is clearly impeachable. Because the president requested something that’s criminal to ask for. ‘Can you help my campaign?’”

Cavuto said, “But he didn’t say it.”

Napolitano said, “Of course he didn’t say it that way. But he basically said I need a favor.”

