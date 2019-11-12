President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Lindsey Graham basks in the impeachment spotlight Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment MORE‘s former deputy campaign manager told a jury on Tuesday that Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneBannon testifies that Trump campaign saw Stone as link to WikiLeaks Stone’s lawyer clashes with key witness The Hill’s Morning Report — Bloomberg news shakes up 2020 race MORE was giving the campaign updates on WikiLeaks’s plans to release damaging emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Top diplomat said request for specific probes in Ukraine was ‘contrary’ to US policy Feehery: What Republicans must do to adapt to political realignment MORE‘s campaign chairman.

Richard Gates, who is facing up to ten years in prison under a plea agreement for various fraud charges, testified in Stone’s criminal trial on Tuesday, saying that the longtime Trump associate was telling the campaign about WikiLeaks’s plans as early as April 2016, months before the DNC had announced it was hacked.

It had not been previously known that Stone was updating the campaign about WikiLeaks that early.

Stone is facing charges of lying to Congress about his role as an intermediary between WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gates testified that there were high-level campaign meetings to discuss WikiLeaks releases and that there was a “state of happiness” among aides over the damaging information about their rival.

“There were a number of us who felt that it would give our campaign a leg up,” Gates said of the DNC leak.

“Any time that you’re in a campaign and damaging information comes out on your competitor, it’s helpful,” he added.

A little over a week after WikiLeaks released the trove of DNC emails on July 22, 2016, Stone had a phone conversation with Trump. Gates told the jury on Tuesday that the candidate “indicated that more information would be coming” after speaking with Stone.

That’s similar to what Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenBroadcast, cable news networks to preempt regular programming for Trump impeachment coverage DOJ releases hundreds of pages of memos from Mueller probe Scaramucci visits Cohen in prison MORE, who’s currently serving a three-year prison sentence, told Congress in February. He indicated that Stone had led the campaign to believe he was speaking directly with Julian Assange Julian Paul AssangeBannon testifies that Trump campaign saw Stone as link to WikiLeaks Stone’s lawyer clashes with key witness The Hill’s Morning Report — Bloomberg news shakes up 2020 race MORE, the head of WikiLeaks.

“Mr. Stone told Mr. Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange and that Mr. Assange told Mr. Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign,” Cohen told Congress. “Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of ‘wouldn’t that be great.’”

Stone’s attorneys have argued that he never intended to mislead Congress about his efforts to contact WikiLeaks and that he never in fact had any inside information about the organization as he had claimed publicly in the latter half of 2016.

–Updated at 11:43 a.m.