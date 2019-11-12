Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiTop diplomat said request for specific probes in Ukraine was ‘contrary’ to US policy Press: Another billionaire need not apply Condoleezza Rice says reports of an unofficial US policy in Ukraine are ‘deeply troubling’ MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Lindsey Graham basks in the impeachment spotlight Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment MORE’s personal attorney, penned an op-ed published Tuesday slamming the House’s “unprecedented” impeachment investigation.

The op-ed, which comes a day before the House holds its first public hearings in the inquiry, claims Trump’s interactions with Ukraine were “innocent” and that House Democrats are unfairly targeting his client.

“The manner in which [Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffDemocrats sharpen their message on impeachment White House struggles to get in sync on impeachment Hillicon Valley: Microsoft pushes for DACA fix ahead of court hearing | Twitter seeks feedback on ‘deepfakes’ | Trump officials unveil plan to notify public of 2020 interference MORE] and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats sharpen their message on impeachment Congress hunts for path out of spending stalemate Siren song of impeachment lures Democrats toward election doom MORE are conducting this impeachment investigation is unprecedented, constitutionally questionable, and an affront to American fair play,” Giuliani wrote of the two California Democrats in The Wall Street Journal.

“In an ideal America, politicians would be held to the same standard regardless of party, and this inquiry would be over. But the left’s inability to accept the results of the 2016 election and fear of Mr. Trump’s policy agenda have driven the Democrats into a frenzy,” he added.

At the heart of the House’s impeachment investigation is a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump repeatedly lobbied his counterpart to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment Biden: ‘I’m more of a Democrat from my shoe sole to my ears’ than anyone else running MORE, a chief political rival, on ungrounded corruption allegations. While the call has been the focus of bipartisan scrutiny on Capitol Hill, Giuliani maintained the president did nothing wrong.

“The conversation my client, President Donald J. Trump, had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 was innocent. During a congratulatory call, the newly elected Mr. Zelensky brought up the need to ‘drain the swamp’ in his country. Rooting out corruption was one of Mr. Zelensky’s campaign pledges, and Mr. Trump asked him to investigate allegations of corruption at the highest levels of both governments. It was a matter of serious mutual concern,” he wrote.

“Moreover, Mr. Trump requested that Ukraine root out corruption; he didn’t demand it. His words were cordial, agreeable and free of any element of threat or coercion. Mr. Trump offered nothing in return to Ukraine for cleaning up corruption,” Giuliani continued.

The op-ed comes a day before the House begins hearing public testimony in its inquiry into Trump. William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, and George Kent, a top State Department official, are set to testify Wednesday, while former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is expected to testify Friday.

House Democrats launched their impeachment probe in September over concerns that Trump leveraged $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to pressure Kyiv to publicly launch an inquiry into Biden and 2016 election meddling. Several witnesses have testified privately that they were uncomfortable with Trump’s request and that they believed there was a quid pro quo surrounding the president’s dealings with Ukraine.