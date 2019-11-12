Sen. Richard BurrRichard Mauze BurrBottom Line Bottom Line GOP senator wants to know whistleblower identity if there’s an impeachment trial MORE (R-N.C.) predicted the Senate’s handling of potential articles of impeachment could take up to two months.

“We basically hear the case, and then we have to come to a verdict. That will probably be a six or eight weeks process,” Burr said at an event at Wake Forest University with Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerCentrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren’s agenda Hillicon Valley: Facebook to remove mentions of potential whistleblower’s name | House Dems demand FCC action over leak of location data | Dem presses regulators to secure health care data Senator criticizes HHS for not investigating exposure of millions of medical images MORE (D-Va.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Burr’s comments come as the House is set to enter the public phase of its impeachment inquiry into whether or not President Trump Donald John TrumpFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Lindsey Graham basks in the impeachment spotlight Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment MORE tied Ukraine aid to the country opening up a probe into Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

An eight-week timeframe would be longer than the Senate’s roughly five-week trial on then-President Clinton.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellLindsey Graham basks in the impeachment spotlight Biden not ruling out Senate voting to impeach Trump: ‘It will depend on what their constituency says’ Congress hunts for path out of spending stalemate MORE (R-Ky.) has also previously told GOP senators that one potential timeline would be for the House to vote on impeachment articles by Thanksgiving and for the Senate to wrap its trial by the end of the year.

Now, the House is aiming to hold an impeachment vote by Christmas which would set up a Senate trial for next year.